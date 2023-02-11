A Pro democracy group known as Akwa Ibom Democracy and Civic Rights Coalition has called on erstwhile PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno to quit parading himself as Governorship Candidate of the Party having been sacked as PDP Candidate by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

An Abuja Federal High Court had on 20th of January 2023 delivered a judgement in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS1295/2022, nullifying the nomination of Pastor Umo Eno as PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State. The court held that Hon. Michael Enyong was able to prove his case against Umo Eno beyond reasonable doubt and ought to be declared the authentic and rightful Candidate of PDP in Akwa Ibom state. The presiding judge, Fadima Aminu, further directed INEC to accord Micheal Enyong recognition, issue him a nomination form or publish his name as Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by the Convener, Bertrand Ekpeyong, the group noted that Umo Eno has refused to obey the court order but has been seen going round the State campaigning as PDP Candidate in contempt of Court. They alleged that Umo Eno and the Udom led PDP administration have entrenched a culture of serious rascality and utter disregard to court pronouncements and rule of law. They urged the PDP and Umo Eno to stop lying to the public over a judgement that is clear and unambiguous

They also decried the desperation of Umo Eno and PDP to approach the Federal High Court for a stay of execution of its earlier judgement while the case was already pending at the Court of Appeal. They further stated that such acts clearly amount to a blatant abuse of Court processes.

"In his wisdom, Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined their plea stating that the Case was already before the Court of Appeal and adjourned the matter till 15th March 2023, pending an update on the proceedings at court of Appeal."

"Despite all of these, Umo Eno and his crew have been junketing the length and breadth of the State campaigning and asking people to vote for him, a clear reflection of the scorn and disdain they have for the justice system and the courts of the land." The Statement reads.

They called on Mr. Umo Eno to desist from this flagrant disregard for the rule of law, adding that a man who aspires to hold a high office like that of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State must show himself to be above board and maintain a high degree of regard for the laws of the land.

