The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that Umo Eno remains its candidate for the 2023 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom state

According to the party, it had filed a Stay of Execution notice at the Appeal Court, pending the determination of the substantive appeal filed

The pending applications for stay of execution by both the PDP at the Appeal Court and the PDP governorship candidate at the lower court, means that Pastor Umo Eno remains candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It will be recalled that Michael Enyiong fraudulently obtained a judgment against PDP and INEC on 20/01/2023 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022 without joining Past. Umo Eno, who is the winner of the PDP governorship primaries conducted on May 25, 2022 using fake PDP governorship primarily results.

The PDP had since appealed against the judgment in Appeal No. CA/AB/CV/120/2023 while Past. Umo Eno who was not a party took the option of filing an application for the judgment to be set aside on grounds that it is a nullity for the reasons that same was delivered in violation of Pastor Umo Eno’s right to fair hearing and that the complaint was statute barred being filed outside the 14 days allowed by the Constitution.

When the application came up today for mention at the Federal High Court, the Judge held the view that it would be desirable to have the PDP appeal determined first by the Court of Appeal before proceeding with the application.

There was no application for stay of execution moved and so none was refused.

It is there erroneous, mischievous and a deliberate gross misrepresentation for anyone to publish that an application for stay was refused by the Judge.

It is important to let the public, especially, the teeming members of the PDP/supporters of Past. Umo Eno to rest assured that the appeal against the judgment delivered on 20/01/2023 has 99.9% chances of success on appeal given the concrete position of the law today.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng