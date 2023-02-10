The story on a drama that unfolded in a bank premises where staff members had to scale a fence to escape customers' siege in the wake of naira notes scarcity went very viral among Nigerian dailies over the week.

Running for Their Lives: Drama As Bank Staff Flee Through Back Fence While Customers Besiege Gate To Get Cash

Some bank officials had been captured in a trending video fleeing the workplace through the fence at the back as customers surrounded the banking premises in an effort to get money.

Newspaper Review: How Bank Staff Scaled Fence to Escape Customers' Siege Amid Cash Crunch

This comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) insisted on the February 10 deadline for the currency swap. As a result of the CBN policy, millions of Nigerians have been facing untold hardships.

List of Top 10 Universities in Nigeria According to Webometrics Ranking 2023

The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

Naira Swap: Court Gives Fresh Verdict on CBN's Deadline on Use of Old Notes

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has reportedly compelled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go ahead with the full implementation of the controversial naira redesign policy.

The court delivered the ruling on Monday, February 6, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023.

Old Naira Notes Deadline: 3 Things to Know About Supreme Court Judgement on CBN policy

The legal pronouncements on the naira redesign policy of the federal government have thrown many Nigerians into confusion

On Monday, February 6, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court compelled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fully implement the controversial naira redesign policy.

Naira Scarcity: Aba Residents Turn Commercial Bank Premises into Fast Food Restaurant in Video

With the prolonged cash crunch and scarcity of new notes across various states in Nigeria, citizens have devised several means to survive the ordeal.

While some chose to protest, like in Oyo state, residents in Aba, Abia state turned a commercial bank into a restaurant.

Emefiele Speaks on CBN's Fresh Plan after Meeting INEC Chairman

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says that the apex bank will not allow itself to be used to frustrate the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Emiefele disclosed this when the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, led 11 national commissioners on a visit to the bank.

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi: Strong Human Rights Activist Reveals Possible Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page, Adeyanju said the internal crisis rocking the APC might affect Tinubu's chances in the 2023 presidential election, slated to hold on Saturday, February 25th.

