FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says that the apex bank will not allow itself to be used to frustrate the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Emiefele disclosed this when the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, led 11 national commissioners on a visit to the bank, The Nation reported.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu met the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to raise concerns over the possible impact of the Naira notes scarcity on the 2023 general elections.

Source: Twitter

“The CBN will not allow itself to be used as an agent to frustrate the forthcoming election which is a positive assignment," Emefiele was quoted as saying.

2023 elections: Emefiele reveals CBN's plan for INEC

Speaking further, Emefiele said the CBN will make available every cash needed by INEC to pay logistics for the success of the elections.

“If you require cash to pay some of your service providers, we will make it available to you. We will not allow ourselves to be seen as agents that frustrate a genuine assignment," he reiterated.

Legit.ng gathers that Emefiele made the statement in response to a request from Yakubu that the CBN should find a way of addressing the scarcity of currency across the country 17 days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The INEC chairman had told the CBN governor the 2023 polls will be the best in Nigeria’s history, adding that concerns have, however, been raised about the processes leading to the elections.

Yakubu said while INEC has transferred all its accounts at the state and national level to the CBN, some of the services being rendered to the commission need to be paid for in cash, Vanguard also reported.

