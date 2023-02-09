Some civil society organisations have called on security agencies across Nigeria to stop what they call opponents of the naira redesign from causing public menace

Members of the CSOs were seen on Wednesday, February 8, with banners in front of the CBN's headquarters in Abuja

The move which came in the form of a massive protest followed the Supreme Court's verdict ordering the CBN to stop its withdrawal of old naira notes

Abuja - Hours after the Supreme Court temporarily stopped the withdrawal of old naira notes on Wednesday, February 8, some Nigerians in Abuja took to expressways to protest the hardship the cash crunch has caused them.

In a video shared on Twitter by one @UcheKl, some protesters were seen around the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some Nigerians do not want any crisis to emerge from the naira redesign (Photo: @UcheKl)

Source: Twitter

The protest was staged by some members of civil society organisations who flooded the main road leading to the apex bank, holding banners.

One of the banners carried by the protesters has this message:

"Police, SSS, don't allow opponents of naira redesign policy to cause violence, and burn banks, and destroy public property..."

See the videos shared on Twitter below:

The tweet was reposted by Dino Melaye, a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Presidential Campaign Council.

See Melaye's tweet:

CBN to reveal next move as Supreme Court halts banning use of old naira notes after Feb 10 deadline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will have to make a decision in the next few hours following a decision from the Supreme Court to halt the phasing out of old N1000, N500, and N200 notes by February 10, 2023.

Justice John Okoro, who presided over the Supreme Court panel on Wednesday, February 8, restrained the federal government from suspending, deciding, or discontinuing the usage of old naira notes until it decides after an application from three northern governors.

Legit.ng had reported that three northern states had specifically applied to the Supreme Court to allow the use of now older naira notes after CBN's deadline date.

Source: Legit.ng