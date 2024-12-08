Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment exercise.

Legit.ng recalls that this is coming about a year after the Fire Service announced the recruitment of some Nigerians into the service.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed on Saturday, December 7.

According to Leadership, Ahmed said applicants can access the final list of successful candidates on the Board’s portal, cdcfib. career, from Monday, December 9, 2024.

Below are the steps on how to check names on the final list of successful candidates.

Fire Service Recruitment: How to check name

Visit the portal at cdcfib. career. Log in using your application details. Search for your name on the final list. Download and print your invitation letter.

Fire Service recruitment: Next step for successful candidate

Successful candidates will participate in the final documentation exercise.

Documentation Venue: Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Center, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) National Headquarters, Abuja. Date: The documentation process will run from December 9 to December 21, 2024. Dress Code: White tops and shorts. Requirements:

Originals and photocopies of your credentials.

Invitation letter printed from the port

FG begins next phase of fire service recruitment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government announced the next phase of its 2023/2024 recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via their phone numbers and email addresses regarding details for physical screening.

The Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) emphasized transparency.

