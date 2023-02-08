The people of Aba have decided not to go hungry even while waiting to cash money from their bank's Automated Teller Machines

These residents of Abia state's commercial city were captured cooking and eating noodles while waiting in a queue

A video which was seen by Legit.ng showed that the meal was prepared right in the premises of a commercial bank in Aba

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

With the prolonged cash crunch and new notes scarcity across various states in Nigeria, citizens have devised several means to survive the ordeal.

While some have taken to protest especially in states like Oyo and the likes, residents in Aba, Nigeria's commercial city turned a commercial bank into a restaurant.

Some residents of Aba have been captured cooking noodles in a bank. Photo: @Ehijiiie, Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

At the bank, residents were seen to have arrived in the area with the camping gas, pots and other cooking utensils.

A video seen by Legit.ng did not show the moment the residents who might have waited hours in the bank to get cash cooked their food - noodles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A review of the video rather showed that about four men were feeding from the pot from which the noodles was prepared.

The young men took turns eating the food, and many other residents who were queued up by the Automated Teller Machines in the bank watched in awe.

A voice speaking in the background of the video said that residents have been camped within the bank premises for hours with the hope of getting some cash.

The voice, in Igbo Langauge, said that they had waited so long to the extent that they had to prepare a meal to eat while waiting to get cash.

Watch the video below:

Naira redesign: Powerful presidential candidate fumes, exposes enemies of Nigeria

The naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele has elicited reactions from different quarters.

One of such reaction is from the 2023 flag bearer of the Action Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani who faulted the process.

Sani said no country changes her currency within two weeks as in other climes, such a process is allowed to go on and seamlessly and people are not taken into any difficulties.

Naira scarcity: CBN Governor Emefiele begs Nigerians for 1 thing, gives reasons

Nigerians have been urged to remain calm and patient with the transition of the phase of the new naira notes.

The plea was made by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, following the challenges faced by Nigerians in accessing the naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele said hiccups are always expected in situations like this but will surely be overcome.

Source: Legit.ng