Some bank officials have been captured in a trending video fleeing the work place through the fence at the back as customers surround the banking premises in efforts to get money.

This comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) insisted on the February 10 deadline for the currency swap. As a result of the CBN policy, millions of Nigerians have been facing untold hardships.

Some bank staff can be seen fleeing through back fence as customers besiege their gate. Photo credit: Leadership Newspaper

Source: Facebook

In this video, the new generation bank staff were seen climbing the fence to escape from their customers. One of them was heard making calls, asking if the police had arrived.

Meanwhile, the video has stirred diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Read what Nigerians are saying over it.

Diamond Ejiofor

"The worst moment for innocent Nigerians since the end of Nigeria civil war. Shame to our leaders."

Chibuike Obed Nwaneri

"If APC retains power then there is something fundamentally wrong with us."

Olusegun Olufowobi

The world is looking at us!

"The foreign government and international financial institutions are wondering how our government allowed this change of currency and it's policy to bring chaos to the economy, the people and the society at large. How will foreign investors be attracted? how will indigenes invest in his/her country?.

"Just a gradual change of currencies by deposit of old notes and massive release of new ones had caused serious unrest in the country. This is odd on the part of CBN and government."

Alasela Kehinde

"I thought some people are supporting the policy saying they're targeting politicians, how many politicians have they seeing queue at the ATM or begging for new note? Masses will the one to suffer it. Emefiele should stop this evil policy or they push him out of the office."

Adegoke Baiyere

"How did we offend Buhari and APC to unleash this wickedness on us? These are innocent Nigerians."

Chukwuebuka Azodo

"The way people blame banks in this cash shortage is alarming. The question is, what do banks gain from hoarding money? Definitely nothing. You expect banks to load ATMs with money from where? See how the govt turned the masses against banks with their ill-thought videos of icpc abi efcc invading the vaults of the banks.

"They shifted their inability to supply enough cash to banks, making it look like banks intentionally chose not to load their ATMs. See, banks gain more when they load ATMs because of the withdrawal charges and no sensible bank will hoard cash, hoarding it increases their risks. I wish Nigerians understand this and shift their blames to appropriate quarters."

Engr Richard Diala

"This country can never be good again. What a wicked life our leader's are putting us into."

Jessica Ibrahim

"This is disheartening as zenith bank always don't have cash at ATM and no network on mobile banking. What a Pity?

"Only the innocent masses are suffering for a poor policy, where did we get it wrong? How did we arrive here? May God help us in this country."

Mustapha Usman

This is really sad, and it's unfortunate that someone somewhere is busy trying to convince people to vote for APC

Source: Legit.ng