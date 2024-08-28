DG DSS: List of Director Generals Who Served at Nigerian Department of State Services Since 1976
- The Department of State Services (DSS) plays a crucial role in safeguarding Nigeria’s internal security through counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism efforts
- The leadership of the DSS has seen a series of notable Directors-General, each contributing to the agency’s evolution and effectiveness
- Recently, Yusuf Magaji Bichi handed over the reins to Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, marking a new chapter in the DSS’s mission to protect the nation
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) stands as a sentinel, safeguarding the nation's internal security.
The DSS, a successor to the National Security Organization, was established to address the evolving threats within Nigeria.
Its responsibilities are vast, encompassing counter-intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and the protection of high-ranking government officials.
The agency's mandate also is to protect and defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats, uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria, and provide leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
DSS Dgs in Nigerian history
The Directors-General of the DSS have been pivotal in steering the agency through Nigeria's complex security challenges.
Each DG brought unique expertise and vision, shaping the DSS into a formidable force in national security.
Here is a list of the notable Directors-General and their tenures:
1. Major-General Abdullahi Mohammed
1976 - 1979
2. Umar Shinkafi
1979 - 1983
3. Mohammed L. Rafin
1984 -1985
4. Ismaila Gwarzo
1986-1990
5. Afakriya Gadzama
August 2007 - September 2010
6. Colonel Kayode Are (Rtd)
May 1999 – August 2007
7. Peter Nwaoduah
October 1992 – June 1998
8. Albert Horsfall
September 1990 – October 1992
9. Matthew Seiyefa
August 2018 – September 2018
10. Lawal Musa Daura
July 2015 – August 2018
11. Ita Ekpeyong
September 2010 – July 2015
12. YM. BICHI
September 2018 - August 25, 2024
Tosin Ajayi
2024-Till date
Leadership transition
In a recent leadership transition, Yusuf Magaji Bichi handed over the reins of the DSS to Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on August 26, 2024. Bichi, who had been at the helm since 2018, was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.
His tenure was marked by significant efforts to enhance national security and intelligence operations.
Ajayi, who rose through the ranks to become the new Director-General, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the agency.
His appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seen as a strategic move to address the evolving security challenges in Nigeria. Ajayi's extensive background in various state-level DSS roles and his proactive approach are expected to bolster the agency's effectiveness in safeguarding the nation.
Tinubu changes tactic, appoints new DG for DSS
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).
Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed for the NIA and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the DSS are the new appointees.
According to a statement from the presidency, Ambassador Mohammed brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having joined the NIA in 1995 and served in various capacities, including as Director and head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.