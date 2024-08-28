The Department of State Services (DSS) plays a crucial role in safeguarding Nigeria’s internal security through counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism efforts

The leadership of the DSS has seen a series of notable Directors-General, each contributing to the agency’s evolution and effectiveness

Recently, Yusuf Magaji Bichi handed over the reins to Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, marking a new chapter in the DSS’s mission to protect the nation

The Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) stands as a sentinel, safeguarding the nation's internal security.

The DSS, a successor to the National Security Organization, was established to address the evolving threats within Nigeria.

Its responsibilities are vast, encompassing counter-intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and the protection of high-ranking government officials.

The agency's mandate also is to protect and defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats, uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria, and provide leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs.

DSS Dgs in Nigerian history

The Directors-General of the DSS have been pivotal in steering the agency through Nigeria's complex security challenges.

Each DG brought unique expertise and vision, shaping the DSS into a formidable force in national security.

Here is a list of the notable Directors-General and their tenures:

1. Major-General Abdullahi Mohammed

1976 - 1979

2. Umar Shinkafi

1979 - 1983

3. Mohammed L. Rafin

1984 -1985

4. Ismaila Gwarzo

1986-1990

5. Afakriya Gadzama

August 2007 - September 2010

6. Colonel Kayode Are (Rtd)

May 1999 – August 2007

7. Peter Nwaoduah

October 1992 – June 1998

8. Albert Horsfall

September 1990 – October 1992

9. Matthew Seiyefa

August 2018 – September 2018

10. Lawal Musa Daura

July 2015 – August 2018

11. Ita Ekpeyong

September 2010 – July 2015

12. YM. BICHI

September 2018 - August 25, 2024

Tosin Ajayi

2024-Till date

Leadership transition

In a recent leadership transition, Yusuf Magaji Bichi handed over the reins of the DSS to Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on August 26, 2024. Bichi, who had been at the helm since 2018, was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His tenure was marked by significant efforts to enhance national security and intelligence operations.

Ajayi, who rose through the ranks to become the new Director-General, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the agency.

His appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seen as a strategic move to address the evolving security challenges in Nigeria. Ajayi's extensive background in various state-level DSS roles and his proactive approach are expected to bolster the agency's effectiveness in safeguarding the nation.

