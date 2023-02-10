One of the spokespersons for the Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has condemned the personality of the AGF Abubakar Malami

On Wednesday, in a statement posted on his Twitter page, he described Malami as a public enemy

Onanuga disclosed that Malami followed the footsteps of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele

The director of media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, has described Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), as a “public enemy” like Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Onanuga made this cryptic description in a statement shared on his page on Wednesday, February 8th, and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 10th.

The APC chieftain was reacting to a news report which quoted Malami as saying that his office has asked the Supreme Court to vacate a suit filed against the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

“Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele,” he tweeted.

