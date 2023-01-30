Reverend Ebenezer Egbebunmi of the Foursquare Gospel Church in the Ayobo area of Lagos has called on fellow pastors to stop using the altars to campaign for politicians

Ayoo, Lagos - A senior pastor in the Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Ebenezer Egbebunmi, has cautioned church leaders against using or allowing politicians to use the altars to campaign for politicians, adding that it is a sacred place that should not be used for such.

Speaking with legit.ng, the senior reverend at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Megida Ayobo, in Lagos also warned religious leaders against polarizing their congregation by endorsing one candidate or the other.

Foursquare pastor speaks on the danger of using altars to campaign for politicians

Endorsement of a politician by pastors polarizes the church, Foursquare pastor says

The cleric made this position known as some religious leaders have been seen making comments and prophesying about who is likely to win the 2023 presidential election.

Egbebunmi said:

“It is a misplaced priority for pastors to be aligning with one party or the other because everybody in the church, even in the most, belongs to one party or the other.

“If a pastor endorses a particular candidate, such a pastor has already polarized the church, which can create hatred. It is like such a pastor or Alfa is leading some and not directing others.

“The best is that a pastor should be neutral, even an Imam should remain neutral because the members belong to different political parties.”

2023: Why pastors should avoid using the altar to campaign for politicians

He added that pastors should also desist from using the altar to campaign or allowing politicians to use the altar for campaigns.

The reverend said:

“The church altar is a sacred place that is not meant for campaign. Campaigns should not be allowed in the church, members can do it among themselves individually. I personally detest using the altar for a campaign.”

