The wise will say, the surest way to make your dreams come true is to live in them, that was the case of a 13-year-old teenager, Musa Sani

He was living in his dream when he was announced as the LEADERSHIP outstanding young person of the year 2022

Sani's dreams further manifested when he got an opportunity to strike a pose for the camera with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Kenyan PM, Raila Odinga

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Musa Sani, a 13-year-old teenager has been named LEADERSHIP outstanding young person of the year 2022.

According to a social media video sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 31, the young teenage boy was seen donning his breathtaking Agbada attire and his native cap with the award in his left hand.

The 13-year-old Musa Sani bagged the LEADERSHIP outstanding young person of the year 2022. Photo: LeadershipNGA, Yemi Osinbajo, Raila Odinga

Source: Twitter

The highlight of the event was when he was asked to have a photo session with two powerful African leaders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the ex-Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

The young Sani was seen in the epic video walking towards the two influential politicians who both stood up to have a photo with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sani's moment with VP Osinbajo and Odinga

Odinga drew Sani to his arm and gave him a firm handshake for the photo session while Vice President Osinbajo stood beside the young lad for the paparazzi.

The annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards was staged in Abuja, the nation's capital to honour individuals that have done exploit in their various fields of discipline.

The event which is in its 14th edition was headlined by Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria.

Vice President chaired this year's edition while Odinga delivered the keynote address for this year's edition.

15-year-old boy who entered a shipping container while playing hide-and-seek wakes up in another country

Meanwhile, a young boy snuck into a shipping container during a game of hide and seek with friends, unbeknownst of what was to befall him.

He slept off in the container only to wake up on the other side of the ocean and 2,000 miles away from home.

The lad who spent days in the container was rescued in the nick of time as he was found dehydrated, exhausted and feverish days later.

Source: Legit.ng