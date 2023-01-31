The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been greeted with another allegation

Kano state-born federal lawmaker, Hon Alhassan Doguwa accused the embattled CBN boss of sabotage

He stated that Emefiele and CBN's decision to change the Naira was political and targeted at the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing scuffle for the circulation of the new naira notes that have put the entire country in a chaotic situation, influential lawmaker, Alhassan Doguwa alleged that the entire scheme was being politicised.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the New Naira Notes made this allegation on Monday, January 30.

Hon Doguwa said the CBN governor did not consult the House of Representatives before implementing the new policy. Photo: Godwin Emefiele

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation newspaper, he alleged the scheme was also targeted at the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in a bid to collapse their campaign.

While speaking on Channels TV's late-night program "Politics Today", the Kano State-born lawmaker said that President Muhammadu Buhari was misinformed and misled in the build-up to the whole situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 57-year-old Doguwa also downplayed the 10-day extension issued by the CBN for the Naira swap.

He stated that the extension was acceptable to the standing committees and the House of Representatives.

Doguwa also slammed the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for not reaching out to the green chambers before implementing the policy.

He said:

“The constitution says that the CBN, being the apex bank in the country, must at all times whenever it wants to take a new policy, consult the standing committees of the House or the leadership of the National Assembly before a such policy is rolled out."

Doguwa further said:

“We feel taking this decision at this moment will be detrimental, not only to the economy of the nation, but to the security of the nation.

“It will be detrimental to the general election. Why at this time except if they have any other peculiar reasons? I suspect ulterior motives in all this."

Source: Legit.ng