A young boy snuck into a shipping container during a game of hide and seek with friends, unbeknownst of what was to befall him

He slept off in the container only to wake up on the other side of the ocean and 2,000 miles away from home

The lad who spent days in the container was rescued at the nick of time as he was found dehydrated, exhausted and feverish days later

A 15-year-old boy who entered a shipping container during a game with friends has been found in another country six days later.

Daily Mail reported that Fahim was on January 11 playing hide and seek in Chittagong, Bangladesh and got stuck in the container.

He snuck into the shipping container while playing a game. Photo Credit: Daily Mail

He fell asleep only to wake up 2,000 miles away from home and in Malaysia. It turned out that he sailed with Integra container ship across the Indian Ocean after he was mistakenly locked up.

On the 17th of January, Malaysian port staff and police officers found him after one of the staff heard knocking on one of the containers.

“The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here,” Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, according to Bernama, a Malaysian news agency.

In a video seen on Reddit, the lad was crying for food, dehydrated and confused and was placed on a stretcher and covered in a blanket.

The lad who was reported to be feverish was taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities had initially feared that he was a victim of human trafficking. Repatriation processes have begun for young Fahim.

