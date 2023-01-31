Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has denied the claim that his administration is seeking to get an N100 billion loan.

The governor made the denial through a statement from his finance commissioner, Fidelis Tilije, on Monday, January 30, Channels reported.

Tilije maintained that the state house of assembly has previously approved for the state government to obtain N150 billion in bridging finance.

The commissioner added that the money was later reduced to the sum of N100 billion following an engagement with finance houses involved.

According to Tilije, the government of Okowa is not seeking a new N100 billion loan, adding that what is being reported is disinformation.

He clarified that a new leading finance institution emerged and because Governor Okowa is an advocate of due process, the state government had to seek fresh approval from the state house of assembly.

The commissioner confirmed that the N100 billion discounting facility is not different from the previously discussed amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tilije sai Okowa's government only returned to the state house of assembly to change the bank name.

Source: Legit.ng