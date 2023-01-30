Ahoada-West LGA, Rivers state - The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers state, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, reportedly escaped assassination on Monday evening, January 30.

Acordinding to Leadership, unknown gunmen attacked Abe's campaign train at Akinima community in the Ahoada-West local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the SDP guber candidate and his team had earlier visited Ubeta and other communities in the area before heading to Akinima, the headquarters of the local government area, when they came under heavy gun attack.

Leadership stated that a short video from Abe's media team showed members of the campaign train running helter-skelter scampering for safety in the ensuing chaos.

Magnus Abe reacts

Narrating how the chaos ensued, Abe said the gunmen used two vehicles to block the road to stop his campaign train to reach the community.

“Nigeria is a democracy and all of us have the right to go to the people and share our ideas with them. If you have ruled the people for seven years, the people should be happy with you.

“If people are not happy with you it is because you are not doing well. Now, you are sending people’s children to come and block other politicians from talking to the people," Abe said, without specifically mentioning those he was referring to as the culprits.

Source: Legit.ng