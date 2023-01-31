President Muhammadu Buhari has said many Nigerians do not appreciate their country until they visit other countries.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Speaking at a State Banquet in Kano to conclude his one-day official visit to the State after commissioning several projects executed by the Federal and State governments and the private sector, Buhari described ongoing infrastructure development across the country as ‘fantastic’.

‘‘When I fly by helicopter, the number of high-rise buildings I see and the amount of development on the ground are fantastic. We thank God. We thank God. We thank God,’’ he said.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the elite to encourage and inspire young people to embrace education, saying whether we like it or not we are going to leave the country for them.

‘They must embrace education for education’s sake. Technology has made it possible for short cuts but nothing can replace real learning. Please encourage the children to learn.”

He congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for doing very well on infrastructure, adding that his recent State visits to Kogi, Yobe, Lagos and Katsina have shown that the respective governors have done very well, within the confines of funds available to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng