President Muhammadu Buhari will now visit Kano state after approving a 10-day extension of the old naira notes swap

This was immediately after the announced deadline for the use of old notes and the new naira note swap in Syndau, January 29th

Meanwhile, the president will be in Kano state on Monday, today, to commission some important projects executed by Governor Umar Gasnduje's administration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State will receive President Muhammadu Buhari into the state on Monday, January 30th, to commission some projects in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the state government earlier postponed the planned visit, noting it was to forestall unforeseen circumstances due to the government’s refusal to postpone the deadline for the old naira notes swap.

Ganduje to receive Buhari in Kano state after the deadline extension of the old naira notes swap. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Ganduje makes U-turn, ready to receive Buhari

After the government announced an extension of the deadline on Sunday, January 29th, Ganduje, said Kano State is now prepared to receive the President, a report by Premium Times confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ganduje alongside Barau Jibrin – chairman Senate committee on appropriation, led a delegation from the state and met President Buhari in Daura after which it was announced the state visit will proceed as originally planned.

Ganduje said his team from Kano also discussed with the president the issue of the ongoing currency swap and was happy with him, The Nigeria Tribune report added.

APC chieftain reveals Tinubu's impact in Buhari's extension of deadline for old Naira notes swap

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for depositing the old Naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, had earlier announced that the apex bank presented the request and got the president's approval for an extension on Sunday, January 29.

However, reacting in a statement on Facebook, Fani-Kayode who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said it was President Buhari who gave the order.

Buhari gives reasons for CBN naira redesign policy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari again defended the decision of the CBN to redesign a higher denomination of the Naira.

According to Buhari, the policy was targeted at individuals in possession of illicit funds and not ordinary Nigerians.

The president disclosed this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Saturday, 28 January 2023.

Source: Legit.ng