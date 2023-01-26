The families and parents of the four victims of the gruesome Aluu4 killing have condemned the movie production of "Dark October" by Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji without due consent from those affected by the incident.

A statement signed by Livingstone Wechie, the executive director of The Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (TIFPI) - the authorised representative of the Aluu4 families - said Ikeji produced the movie without seeking the consent of the affected families and parents of the unforgettable Aluu 4 victims.

Loyd Toku-Mike, Chiadika Biringa, Ugonna Obuzor and Tekena Elkanah - all students of the University of Port Harcourt were killed by a mob in Aluu community of Rivers state on October 5, 2012.

The families of the victims of Aluu4 mob action have threatened to take legal action against Linda Ikeji and Netflix. Photo: The Guardian

The movie Dark October is produced by Ikeji in partnership with Netflix, and FilmOne Entertainment Company among many others, to outline the incidents that led to their killing among others.

Dark October is also expected to premiere on February 3, 2023.

However, raising questions about Ikeji's interest, Wechie said the family members wondered if the blogger can cry more than the bereaved or does not have the conscience and humanity as a parent to go to the length of producing such a movie with getting appropriate approval from families of the Aluu4 victims.

Wechie said Ikeji acted of her own volition in producing the movie

Stating that the TIFPI will ensure that justice is done on the matter, Wechie said the inexcusable and desperate action of Ikeji on "this blood-laced story in what is now christened globally as Aluu 4 or Uniport4 may falsely or arrogantly indicate that these innocent boys do not come from homes and this is not only illegal, it is both inhuman and un-African of one who should know better."

He added:

"The production of the advertised movie has deeply reactivated the trauma and psychological pain that these families have been irrecoverably battling with for the past ten years plus and this is unfair. It is on record that Linda Ikeji has never reached out to the affected families since 2012 and this raises questions about her motivation.

"The said Movie "Dark October", a true life story is said to be distributed by FilmOne Entertainment company and was Directed by a certain Toka MacBaror according to Linda Ikeji.

"Curiously, she has announced on her blog and other mainstream media platforms that the movie will be premiered on February 3, 2023 on Netflix in about a hundred and Ninety countries to a global audience.

"Linda Ikeji should not be delighted to be smiling to the banks over the graves of these innocent boys and stamping her feet on the bleeding hearts of their parents and loved ones by her current disposition."

Parents of Aluu4 victims plunged into grief over the movie

Speaking further, Wechie said that the parents of the victims of the October 2012 mob attack in Aluu have again been plunged into a state of fresh grief over the movie which has been produced by Ikeji without their consent.

He said:

"To this end, on behalf of the parents/families of the Aluu 4, we hold that the production and distribution of this movie by Linda Ikeji without the consent and consultation with the affected families/parents is insensitive, mischievous and unacceptable.

"This can be likened to a brazen copyright theft where a group of persons seek to play a fast one to make tall gains and profiteer from the unquenchable grief of another without recourse to the bereaved families and direct victims.

"We, therefore, demand that Linda Ikeji and her business partners including Netflix, FilmOne Entertainment Company, etc should by this notice immediately retract and suspend any further actions including the premiering slated for February 3, 2023, and any other date pending and subject to consultations and express consent of the affected families who are at the receiving end of the entire assault.

"In furtherance to this notice for retraction, at this instant time, we have instructed our lawyers to immediately serve Linda Ikeji and her partners a Letter of Caution/Pre-Action Notice with an ultimatum or risk the burden of litigations."

Different versions of why ALUU4 boys were killed by Rivers state mob

The people of Omuokiri-Aluu community in ObiaAkpo Local Government Area of Rivers state did not envisage the outcry that trailed the brutal murder of four students of the University of Port Harcourt last week Friday in the community.

Those killed were Ugona Kelechi Obuzor, year two Geology; Biringa Chiadika Lordson, year two Theatre Arts; Mike Lloyd Toku, year two Civil Engineering, and Tekena Erikena.

The school authorities said the late Tekena registered for a certificate programme with the university days before his brutal murder.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, the late Tekena had done a Basics programme with the university.

ALUU 4: Outrage as court frees 5 suspects in killing

A Rivers state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt discharged Alhaji Hassan Welewa a traditional ruler and four other people out of the 12 persons standing trial for the murder of the Aluu 4.

Following the linking of the boys, 12 people were arrested for the dastardly act and placed on trial. On Thursday, January 26, the court delivered its judgement.

The trial judge, Justice Letan Nyordee, discharged and acquitted Lawal Segun, Okoghiroh Endurance, Ozioma Abajuo, Chigozie Evans Samuel and the traditional ruler in the Aluu community, Alhaji Welewa.

The suspects were allowed to go after the director of the public prosecution filed a submission of “no case” for them, saying they were not involved.

Source: Legit.ng