The Winners Chapel's Shiloh programme will be held this year (2024) at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state

Shiloh is Winners Chapel's annual spiritual gathering which usually has captains of industries, diplomats, and statesmen in attendance

Legit.ng reports that Shiloh 2024 is the 26th edition of the highly-rated programme and will begin in December

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ota, Ogun state - The Shiloh 2024 will start on Tuesday, December 10, and end on Sunday, December 15, with a live broadcast from Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state.

Legit.ng reports that Bishop David Oyedepo and other ministers would be live at the Shiloh 2024 event put together by the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel). The church is owned by Bishop Oyedepo.

Winners’ Chapel usually holds its Shiloh programme every December. Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

Shiloh 2024: Theme, events schedule

As a build-up to the programme, the church would hold pre-Shiloh encounter services.

Worshippers at Shiloh are expected to experience God.

Bishop Oyedepo and other clerics will be available to teach Christians the word of God and pray for them.

The theme for Shiloh 2024 is 'Ever Winning Wisdom'.

The programme will be held from 7 am to 7 pm daily at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state.

Every 'Winner' is expected to be at Shiloh 2024 either on the ground at Canaanland or across any of the church’s viewing centres around the world.

What is Shiloh 2024 all about?

According to the organisers, Shiloh 2024 is a mountain of divine encounters and the annual spiritual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church.

When will Shiloh 2024 start?

Shiloh 2024 will commence on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The event runs for six days.

The opening event is normally the Shiloh opening ceremony, while the Sunday service brings a curtain to the event on December 15, 2024.

Shiloh 2024 programmes

Below is the programme obtained from the Facebook group of the Living Faith, Abuja Zonal Church.

The 'Shiloh' is an annual meeting of Christian believers of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka) Winners Chapel. Photo credit: Living Faith, Abuja Zonal Church

Source: Facebook

Where and how to watch Shiloh 2024

Faith Tabernacle

Many worshippers like to be at the Shiloh ground. However, people unable to go there can watch the Shiloh 2024 event live on screen at Winners' Chapel's churches across Nigeria.

Online

You can watch Shiloh 2024 online.

People can also listen to Shiloh 2024 via David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI) radio (audio only).

Oyedepo sends pre-Shiloh message to youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo warned young people not to chat on their phones during church services.

Oyedepo stated that there is no lawless zone in life but young people hate laws and regulations.

Source: Legit.ng