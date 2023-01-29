The brutal killing of over 40 pastoralists in Nasarawa state continues to spark outrage in the country

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria says the silence of the federal government and the military is worrisome

The association stated unequivocally that the incident is best described as a war crime against herders

FCT, Abuja - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the silence of the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces after the death of pastoralists allegedly killed by an air strike in Nasarawa state.

MACBAN's spokesman, Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, in an interaction with journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Saturday, January 28, said the silence of the authorities is reprehensible and indicates the lack of regards to the loss of lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The funeral of the pastoralists killed in Nasarawa was attended by several dignitaries. Photo credit: MACBAN

He accused the Benue state government and the officers of the Makurdi-based Operation Whirl Stroke of deploying an aircraft to take out the herders.

He said:

“If nothing, we expect the president to commiserate with families of the victims for this heinous crime. MACBAN recalls this is the third time in one year that the Air Force was involved in bombing of pastoralists and livestock in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states.

“The recent killings constitute war crime and a panel of inquiry must be constituted to find out on whose authority the drone/aircraft was used and punish the culprits.

“MACBAN holds the Benue government liable because from all indications, the trucks carrying the livestock were closely monitored until they reached destination before armed drone was unleashed on pastoralists.

“The late pastoralists are bona fide Nigerians, have rights like every other citizen and therefore must be protected under the law.

“The loss of one life is bad enough talk less of over 40 innocent lives in a single swoop. This is unacceptable and most despicable crime against humanity.”

The association said it is shameful that while people were being killed, President Muhammadu Buhari was enjoying a state dinner in Katsina state.

They also called on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the case in order to bring the culprits to book.

Killing of over 40 cattle herders in Nasarawa state sparks outrage

Legit.ng had earlier reported that over 40 pastoralists, with unspecified number of livestock, were killed by an air strike on Saturday, January 21.

The incident occurred in Rukubi community, Ikye development area in Doma local government of Nasarawa state.

The victims had gone to Makurdi, the Benue capital, to retrieve about 1,250 of their cows impounded by the Benue Livestock guards after paying a fine of about N29 million for violating the anti-open grazing law of the state.

MACBAN president insists Buhari has failed to address herders' problems

Recall that the national president of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, recently accused the Buhari-led administration of abandoning pastoralists in the country.

He said none of the ideals of the pastoralists have been addressed by the present administration.

According to him, the country's grazing reserves have not been developed by the incumbent government.

