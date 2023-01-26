Aggrieved citizens have taken their anger on Nigeria's leader over the current shortage of fuel in major states across the federation

In fact, the angry youths took to express their pain, blocking the Lagos-Benin Expressway, leaving commuters and motorists stranded

Meanwhile, APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu earlier noted that some strong element working under Buhari's government wants to use the fuel and new naira notes scarcity to scuttle the 2023 election

A report by The Punch has it that on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, angry youths blocked the Lagos-Benin Expressway at Oluku Junction in response to the rise in fuel price and the scarcity of the product.

According to the report by the newspaper, commuters who were on their way to Lagos and those hoping to do business in the area were stranded for long hours.

Angry youths protest in Lagos-Benin Expressway over fuel scarcity and hike. Photo credit: The Punch

Transporters lament

The transporters also lamented the blockade, while expressing dissatisfaction over the incident.

A trader, Grace Emmanuel who was taking her goods to Ekiadolor said it was pertinent for her to take her perishable good to where she would sell them so that she doesn’t incur losses.

“It is unfortunate that this protesting is taking place because it will add to the existing problem. If I don’t get my good to where I will sell them, some might get worse and I will incur losses which I don’t want at this time.

“They are protesting for the right reasons. The fuel situation is hitting hard on everybody but blocking the roads will lead to losses to individuals who are going to do business,” she told the newspaper.

A call to action

A driver who gave his name as Osahon said the protest has left most people stranded in the axis while calling on the government to look into what is causing the fuel crisis in the country.

Fuel and Naira Scarcity Comment: Fifth Columnists Working With APC to Undermine Buhari’s Govt, Tinubu Insists

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council earlier sent a message to Nigerians over Bola Tinubu's position on fuel scarcity and new naira notes scarcity.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the ruling party noted that Atiku Abubakar, the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, twisted Tinubu's words.

The APC noted that Tinubu is not accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of plotting to scuttle the forthcoming election.

Lagosians lament as filling stations sell fuel at N350 per Litre

In the last two months, Nigerians have been enduring frustrating queues caused by scarcity and a hike in the pump price of petrol. Today, many filling stations in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, are selling petrol for as much as N350 depending on the location and the time of the day.

The scarcity intensifies by the day, with motorists and other consumers of the product spending long hours at filling stations and wasting man hours that could have been put into more productive activities.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the Federal Government secretly increased the pump price of petrol to N185 per litre. Even though the Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, swiftly denied the report, the price of the product still remained on the high side, selling for as much as N500 in cities like Uyo, Port Harcourt and Owerri.

