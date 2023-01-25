Dr Oby Ezekwesili says Nigerians have different ways to select their next preferred presidential candidate

According to the former minister, Nigerians have three ways to select the next president of the country

One of what she said that Nigerians who like the current state of the country and wish it to remain can vote for APC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has given Nigerians what she described as an analytical method that will help them in deciding who to vote for in the coming exercise.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are the leading presidential candidates.

Speaking to Nigerians on her Twitter page, the former minister listed three ways that can help citizens arrive at final decisions.

Here is Ezekwesili's analytical way

A very analytical way to decide which Party candidate to vote for as President:

If you like the current state of the country and wish it to remain or worsen more, vote APC. If you like the identical twins of APC, vote PDP. If you believe Nigeria can be better, vote Labor

