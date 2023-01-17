Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of education under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop misleading the public.

The former minister said this while reacting to the claim by the former vice president on his Twitter page that he was the head of the Obasanjo-led government economic team.

Obi, who served as minister while Atiku served as vice president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, said the PDP flagbearer was never the head of Obasanjo's government's Economic Management Team (EMT).

Source: Legit.ng