Osogbo, Osun - At least four of the 1,500 teachers sacked by the governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, in 2022 have been reported dead.

Wasiu Owoyemi, the coordinator of an association of the sacked teachers, confirmed this during a press briefing in Osogbo, the state capital, adding that the sacked teachers died of depression.

During the press briefing on Monday, January 23, Owoyemi pleaded with the state government to reconsider its decision on the sacked teachers, Premium Times reports.

According to him, many of the affected teachers had to resign from their former jobs to secure employment from the state government.

Stating that he and his colleagues understand the governor's position and decision on his predecessor's policy, Owoyemi pleaded with Adeleke to consider their pleas.

In a statement seen by The Punch, Owoyemi said:

“Your Excellency sir, it will be of great concern to know that the effect of nullifying our appointments as class teachers had already been felt as we have recorded no fewer than 4 deaths among us as a result of depression of nullifying the appointment as class teachers."

“We have resigned our work engagements with previous employers of labour. Hence, we have no other places to go other than this offer. We pray our hopes will not be dashed as we rely heavily on this job. We do not want to be subjects of ridicule and mockery to our previous employers any longer and colleagues who were not part of the recruitment process or those who ridicule us as jobless graduates.

“Your Excellency sir, save our soul and have mercy on us. We are your children and siblings. There are great numbers of dependents on us. Nullifying or terminating our appointments at such a time like this is like being thrown into the sea of hopelessness."

