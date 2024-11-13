Bishop Abioye organises first crusade after leaving Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel

Former vice president of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Abioye, has announced his first crusade after retirement

Abioye themed the programme, "Revive Us Again" and it will hold on the 23rd and 30th of November, 2024

The venue of Abioye's crusade will be the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at 7:00 a.m

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye is inviting Nigerians and the general public to his first crusade after leaving Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel).

The programme is themed "Revive Us Again" and it is billed to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Velodrome in Abuja on Saturdays, the 23rd and 30th of November, 2024.

The crusade will hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium Velodrome in Abuja Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye

Abioye announced this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye on Wednesday, November 13.

Abioye organises first crusade after retirement

The former vice president of the Living Faith Church urged Abuja residents to attend and come along with someone.

He also called for volunteers to help in organising the programme at the nation's capital.

“There is a stirring, and the power of God is about to move mightily in the city of Abuja. Lives will be changed, and testimonies will abound!

Don’t miss it! Join us for this power-packed encounter with God on Saturday, 23rd November 2024, at 7:00 a.m. at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja."

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye announced his next move and chapter after retiring from the Liberation Commission in October 2024.

He said the wait is over and the time for the next chapter of his life and ministry is here.

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate, which is the Liberation Commission's Constitution or operational manual.

