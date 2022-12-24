The face-off between Governor Ademola Adeleke and teh immediate past governor of Osun state has taken a new dimension

This is as a witness revealed to the Osun State Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee, how Adeleke obtained his degree within 24 days

The witness noted that Adeleke did not forge any certificate nor did he have any conflict in his certificates submitted to contest the July 16 election

The chairman of the Osun State Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee, Reverend Samuel Bunmi Jenyo, who claimed to be personal assistant to Governor Adeleke, has said the governor obtained his degree in 24 days.

Reverend Jenyo said Adeleke obtained his Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School on 16th July, 2021 and degree from Atlanta Metropolitan College on 9th of August 2021, The Nation reported.

Jenyo made the revelation on Friday, December 23, while testifying before Justice Tertsea Kume-led tribunal at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the State, This Day report also confirmed.

Oyetola and the APC are challenging the declaration of Governor Adeleke on two grounds: over-voting and eligibility to run in view of alleged inconsistencies in his certificates.

Jenyo shared evidence, noting Adeleke didn't forge his certificates

Rev. Jenyo tendered Adeleke’s certificates, bearing Penn Foster High School and Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

He also told the Tribunal during the cross-examination that though he has never worked in any of the institutions purported to have been attended by the Governor, part of his responsibility as Adeleke’s personal assistant was to keep the governor’s personal documents, thus giving him access to his certificates and academic details.

