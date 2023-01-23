The reign of terror in northern Nigeria continued recently as armed bandits stormed some communities in Niger state

A councillor in Shiroro local government area of the state, Saleh Alawa was killed during the latest attacks

Two women scheduled to be married this weekend were also kidnapped among others during the attacks

Minna - Armed bandits on Monday, January 23 abducted about 50 villagers in some communities in Niger state, carting away with their valuables.

New Telegraph reports that the bandits in separate operations attacked Kutunku village in Wushishi local government area of the state and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females.

According to the report, the terrorists also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi local government area kidnapping no fewer than 30 people.

The gunmen were said to have arrived the communities in the early hours of Monday, January 23 and injured a lot of people during the operation.

A resident also said two of the abducted females are to be married off this weekend.

Councillor killed during bandits attack on Niger communities

Leadership reports that the bandits killed a councillor in Shiroro local government area of the state, Saleh Alawa and raided communities around the area abducting scores of people.

The councillor was said to be on his way to his village in Alawa district when he and his personal assistant ran into the bandits.

Armed bandits kill seven NSCDC personnel in Kaduna state

Recall that seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna command, were killed in an attack at Kuriga mining site, in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state by bandits recently.

Five other security operatives attached to a sister agency were said to have been killed in the incident, which happened on Monday, January 9.

NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, January 10, said they were killed while on official duty at a mining site.

Nigerian troops kill bandits during clearance operations in Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara

In a related development, Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday, January 17 encountered and engaged terrorists in a fire fight in which two bandits were killed.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19 by the Director, Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major-General Musa Danmadami.

According to the statement, two Ak 47 rifles and three Mounted Combat System were recovered from the insurgents.

