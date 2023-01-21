APC meeting in Ebonyi state has been attacked by unknown gunmen with 2 members gunned down while 2 others sustained injuries

The attack took place at a community in the Izzi local government area of the state, where the gunmen operated with a motorcycle

Recall that Izzi LGA is the home of honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the APC governorship candidate in the state

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Izzi, Ebonyi - Some unknown gunmen have struck a community in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state and gunned down 2 suspected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Vanguard, the gunmen stormed and opened fire at the meeting of the APC in the community on Friday night, January 20.

Gunmen shot dead 2 APC members during a meeting in Ebonyi Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

Details of APC members killed by gunmen in Ebonyi

It was learnt that the gunmen were 2 in number and operated on a motorcycle.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

an unconfirmed report claimed that the incident took place in Mkpuma Akpatakpa village in the Izzi LGA.

The gunmen were said to have zoomed off immediately at the completion of their assignment.

The report has it that 2 persons were confirmed dead while 2 others were injured. The injured ones were undergoing treatment at the Alex Ekwueme federal university teaching hospital, Abakaliki.

Latest about APC, Ebonyi, 2023 election, Southeast, insecurity

There is growing tension on whether the attack is connected with the 2023 election in the state.

Stakeholders are yet to respond to an enquiry about this incident as of the time of writing this report.

Izzi LGA is the home of the APC governorship candidate, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in the state.

Ebonyi is also one of the most affected states, particularly in the southeast, with consistent attacks by unknown gunmen.

Explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC governorship campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, was attacked by a twin explosion on Thursday.

3 persons were reportedly injured during the explosion that shake up the Rumuwoji Playground, the venue of the political rally in the state.

Darlington Nwauju, the spokesperson of the APC in the state confirmed the incident while describing the development as an unfortunate one.

Source: Legit.ng