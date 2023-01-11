Nigeria security operatives continue to be endangered species in some troubled states of the federation

In Kaduna, seven personnel of NSCDC have been killed during an attack by armed bandits at a mining site

The NSCDC has honoured the memory of the personnel by directing flags should fly at half mast in all its offices

Kaduna - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna state command, has said seven of its officers were killed in an attack at Kuriga mining site, in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

Five other security operatives attached to a sister agency were said to have been killed in the incident, which happened on Monday, January 9.

Governor El-rufai of Kaduna is yet to issue a statement on the incident. Photo credit: @elrufai

The NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, January 10 seen by Legit.ng noted that the personnel, who were attached to the state ministry of mines, were killed while on official duty at the site.

According to hm, the remains of the slain officers and men have been deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital mortuary, Kaduna.

Part of the statement read:

“The Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, described the incident as a big loss to the corps, families of the slain victims and the nation.

“He commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prays that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

In honour of the slain officers, the CG was said to have directed that the corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and a national prayer organised at the corps national headquarters, Abuja, to avert a recurrence of the incident.

