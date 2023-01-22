Enugu is in the news again as gunmen continue to harass, intimidate and attack law-abiding citizens in the state

Isi-Uzo local government area of the state came under attack recently following the invasion by a suspected militia group

The gunmen have caused havoc in the area with consistent attacks on citizens in their homes and on the highway

Enugu - Unknown gunmen on Saturday, January 21 kidnapped at least six persons including a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member at Ikem community in the Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state.

Leadership reports that the local government had come under attack recently following the recent invasion by suspected Fulani militia at Eha-Amufu.

The Ugwuanyi-led government in Enugu is yet to officially comment on the attacks. Photo credit: Enugu state government

The chairman of the Federated Ikem Improvement Union Enugu branch, Emeka Odoh, said the gunmen laid siege to Ikem-Isioroto along Obollo Afor-Nkalagu road.

He said:

“We found four gunmen on the main road brandishing guns. I was driving and instinctively reversed the car and behold there was another set of four gunmen behind us.

“The gunmen opened fire on us, shattering all the windscreens and the four tires, but I drove through the hail of bullets with flat tires to safety.

“One of us was badly hit by the bullets and was immediately rushed to Enugu where eight bullets were extracted from his body by surgeons.”

Gunmen attack villages after missing out on intended victims

Punch newspaper reports that the gunmen, enraged that their prey had escaped, kidnapped two commercial motorcycle riders and made their escape through a bush route towards the boundary with Benue state.

The gunmen returned on Tuesday, January 17 and kidnapped a native who was home from Enugu and a National Youth Corps Member.

No ransom demand has been made yet by the kidnappers.

DHQ denies media report of soldiers’ attack on Enugu village

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied some media reports alleging an attack by soldiers on Ehamufu Isi-Uzo community in Enugu state.

The community’s dwellers had alleged that shooters in military uniform attacked their village on Monday, December 19, killing several villagers.

The DHQ, however, said soldiers were not trained to carry out such barbaric acts and vowed to fish out those behind the brutal act and bring them to justice.

Tragedy in Anambra as unknown gunmen kill four persons in Ihiala

Recall that gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu street in Eziani community, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state recently.

The gunmen invaded the community on Tuesday, January 10 and started shooting into the air, thereby killing the victims - three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained, but a source said the gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

