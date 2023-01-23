The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, January 23, accused the Federal Government of being complicit in issues of terrorism in the country

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ortom insisted the Nigerian Government was protecting the killer herdsmen who have continued to perpetrate unprovoked killings in Benue State.

Governor Ortom has said that the Nigerian government is adamant about the killings by herdsmen in Benue. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: Twitter

A statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor said made the allegation while speaking with journalists after visiting victims of Sunday, January 22, herdsmen attack on the Abagena IDPs camp who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Ikyur noted that Ortom who was visibly saddened by what he saw said he has continued to cry out about the atrocities of the herdsmen since 2015.

The governor was quoted saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This is my pain, since 2015, I have cried out loud that the Federal Government is complicit to the issues of terrorism raising Fulanis in Niger from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

"One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their intentions and they are known. The Federal Government is protecting them. I have called for the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Horre several times."

Governor's approach to Presidency

Further speaking, Ortom said he has written to the presidency, the State Security Service and the police and they have all been adamant about his claim.

His added:

"I have written to the Presidency. I have written to DSS, I have written to the Police, and yet they are adamant. It is not that these people are not known, they are known.

"The day that the Federal Government wants these acts of terrorism against our people to end, that will be it. But for now, they are complicit. They are working with them to push for the take-over of this country and make this country a Fulani nation.

"I am quoting the Fulani National Movement, I am quoting Miyetti Allah Kautal Horre who are responsible for this recruitment and killings that are going on. No one has attempted to even call these people and question them and do the needful. If we are a country that believes in the rule of law, this will not continue."

Expressing disappointment over the continued invasion and killings of Benue citizens by the terrorists, Ortom said the people of Benue state are fed up with this kind of lawlessness that is going on.

Some of the victims included 14-year-old Emberga Ukpoor whose hand was cut-off, Terna Ikyaan shot in the abdomen, Kwaghve Terkimbi, 14 with his ear chopped off, Agber Ikyume, Regina Gbashaor, Eunice Iyua were inflicted with various degrees of injuries while an aged woman, Esther Num was shot at and the bullet penetrated her waist.

Top G5 governor's convoy involved in accident while heading to PDP campaign, 3 lawmakers injured

Three Benue state lawmakers heading to a Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally have been involved in an accident.

The lawmakers were on the convoy of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom when the incident occurred.

According to the governor, there was no fatality recorded and he has ordered that those injured be moved from the General Hospital Igumale - where they are receiving treatment to Otukpo and Makurdi.

I can end banditry in Nigeria, says Governor Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, said that he could end the incessant attacks by bandits and terrorists across Nigeria if he got the needed approval.

The Benue governor assured that if he took charge of the security forces deployed by the federal government, banditry would end in the state.

Speaking during his recent visit to Ekpe Ogbu, the commissioner for housing and urban development after his kidnap and release, the governor said the state's security outfit, Benue Volunteer Guards needed sophisticated weapons to fight the security menace.

Source: Legit.ng