The convoy of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has been involved in an accident, Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor has said.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ikyur in a statement sent to Legit.ng said no fatality was recorded as the governor described the incident as unfortunate.

Three Benue lawmakers were injured in an accident involving Governor Ortom's convoy. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

He said that the incident occurred while the team mainly consisting of members of the Peoples Democratic Party was on their way to Igumale in the Ado Local Government Area of the state for the ongoing statewide campaign rally.

Those affected include Honourable William Ortyom, a member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Guma State Constituency, Honourable Geoffrey Agbatse of Gwer-East State Constituency and Honourable Sugh Abanyi of Kwande West State Constituency.

According to Ikyur, the three lawmakers who were injured in the crash have since been taken to the General Hospital, Igumale for medical attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also said that the state governor has ordered that the victims of the crash be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for better medical attention.

He added:

"He (the governor) used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign trail to exercise caution while moving in convoy."

Tension as terrorists invade Benue community, kill family of 6, others, many sustain injuries

Benue state came under attack again as suspected bandits invaded the Abagana community opposite the IDP camp on Thursday night, January, 19.

At least eight people, including a family of six, were reportedly killed in the gruesome night attack.

The commissioner of police in Benue, Wale Abass, and the special adviser to Governor Ortom on security, Lt.Col Paul Hemba (retd), has confirmed the tragic incident.

I can end banditry in Nigeria, says Governor Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, said that he could end the incessant attacks by bandits and terrorists across Nigeria if he got the needed approval.

The Benue governor assured that if he took charge of the security forces deployed by the federal government, banditry would end in the state.

Speaking during his recent visit to Ekpe Ogbu, the commissioner for housing and urban development after his kidnap and release, the governor said the state's security outfit, Benue Volunteer Guards needed sophisticated weapons to fight the security menace.

Source: Legit.ng