Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said that since leaving office as governor of Anambra state in 2014 he has not received anything from the state.

Speaking during his presidential campaign rally in Kano on Sunday, January 22, the flag bearer of the Labour Party said that most of his colleagues vying for the office of the president in the forthcoming presidential election are still enjoying benefits from the government they served.

Peter Obi said unlike other presidential candidates, Anambra state has never paid for a bottle of water for him since he left office. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Atiku Abubakar, a vice president of Nigeria is contesting for president under the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congres and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) served as governors of Lagos and Kano states at different times.

Continuing, Peter Obi said that these presidential candidates are still enjoying being fed by the Nigerian government in one way or the other.

His words:

"Since they left government, the government is still feeding them. Since I left Anambra state, they've not bought me a bottle of water.

"I gave land to everybody, several lands, go and check not one piece of land was given to me by the government of Anambra state. Other people give their wives, give their children, I did not do contracts, my children did not do any contract, no consultancy job; nothing.

"That's what we want and I will fight corruption, I want to end people stealing public money."

