The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that he can end the incessant attacks by banditry and terrorists across Nigeria if he gets the needed approval.

The Cable reports that the Benue governor assured that if he takes charge of the security forces deployed by the Federal Government, banditry will end in the state.

Governor Ortom has assured that banditry will end in Benue once he takes charge of FG's security forces. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Speaking on Thursday, December 8, during his visit to Ekpe Ogbu, the commissioner for housing and urban development after his kidnap and release, the governor the state's security outfit, Benue Volunteer Guards need sophisticated weapons to fight the security menace.

The governor also accused the government at the federal level of doing absolutely nothing to end banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

His words:

“If the federal government is in doubt, let them make an executive order, just like the president makes executive orders in other areas, and give me the responsibility to look after the coercive forces that are in Benue state.

“Tell them to take instructions from me. We will end the evil, armed robbery, banditry and everything; we will end it today in Benue state."

Waging war against criminality

Ortom further stated that his administration will not relent in fighting all forms of criminality ravaging the state.

He also challenged the people of Benue state to ensure they resist suspected kidnappers in their communities.

He said:

“I challenge our people to rise up and not to allow kidnappers in their communities. When you suspect them, don’t hesitate to involve the security agencies so that they will not come back again."

