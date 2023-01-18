There is no Nigerian grounds under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, President Muhammadu Buhari has said

The president said this while meeting with the president of the Dhabi Peace Forum, Shaykh Abdullah Bin Bayyah on Tuesday, January 17

According to Buhari, his administration will continue to ensure that it impedes the activities of terrorists across Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that no one area across the country is being controlled by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

PM News reports that Buhari while speaking during a meeting with the president of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, Shaykh Abdullah Bin Bayyah at the sidelines of the African Conference for Peace, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, said Nigeria has successfully recovered all its territories under Boko Haram control.

President Buhari has assured that all the ground controlled by terrorists has been recovered. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Also, reiterating that the narratives around Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria are false, President Buhari affirmed that the financiers of the insurgents are focused on splitting Nigeria as a country.

His words:

“Boko Haram is false. You say Western education is ungodly. It’s fraudulent. Whoever is financing them just wants to split the country.

“All the grounds they seized before we came have been recovered, and the rebuilding process is going on well."

The president of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum reacts

According to The Punch, Shaykh Bin Bayyah said he appreciates the efforts of President Buhari's administration in frustrating the insurgents across the country.

He said:

“You are doing a great job in that regard, and it is something we need to do wherever such rears its head around the world.”

“You have had varied experiences, as a military leader, and a democratically elected leader for two terms and your input will be appreciated in any society. We will be glad to receive you.”

