Maiduguri, Borno state - Ali Ciroma, a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is dead.

Ciroma breathed his last at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Tuesday, April 2.

As reported by The Punch, a family member, who is also the secretary of the Borno state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ali Ibrahim Ciroma, announced the death of the unionist in a statement.

The statement partly reads:

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital."

Legit.ng reports that Ciroma was the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 when he was forced out of office by the then-military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which dissolved the union.

