Some youths in Enugu are seeking the disqualification of powerful Peoples Democratic Party politician from contesting

The youths approached the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja to disqualify Dr. Chimaroke Nnamanni

They said this is based based on his conviction for corruption following their plea bargain order in 2015

The senatorial candidate for Enugu East District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamanni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Enugu state is not in the good books of youths.

Youth Leaders in the 17 local government areas of Enugu state have asked the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja to disqualify him from contesting the 2023 elections based on his convictions for corruption.

Youths in Enugu are seeking disqualification of Peter Mbah, Chimaroke Nnamani over corruption. Photo credit: ThankGod Ofoelue

Source: Facebook

They stated that he is ineligible to contest elections until after 10 years, starting from 2025, a statement made available to Legit.ng reads.

The plaintiffs, including Felix Ugwu, Jonathan Ndubuisi, Ikechukwu Eze, Agbachi Ude, Chris Ugwu, and Emeka Aroh, for themselves and on behalf of local government area youth leaders in 17 local government areas of the state asked the court to declare both candidates ineligible to contest the forthcoming general elections, following their alleged convictions for embezzlement of over N3 billion belonging to the state government after a plea bargain in 2015.

The suit number FHC /ABJ/CS/2257/2022, was filed by their Counsel, Messrs A. G Okonkwo, E. Obumneme, O. Ezea, C. Arinze, and C. Dim of Izikdave Chambers, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi District, Abuja on December 7, 2022

Joined in the suit are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The plaintiffs filed the suit against the defendants through an originating summons brought pursuant to section 36(9), 66(1)(d), 182(1)(e) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) Section 87 and 270(1), (12), (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

They asked the court that Nnamani is not qualified to hold any public office until July 7, 2025, based on the terms of the plea bargain entered into by the parties before the Federal High Court on July 7, 2015.

