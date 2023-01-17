In recent weeks, Abuja has become a target for terrorist groups as the news of a planned attack has not stopped flying the air

The recent one is the information of a planned attack by unknown gunmen in the Bwari Area Council

This development has led to a series of questions in the minds of the residents of the area, considering if they should vacate their homeland and if they are truly safe in their abode

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

There is palpable fear in Bwari Area Council as residents are unsure of the protection of lives and property within the axis.

Bwari Area Council, particularly the Council headquarter, Bwari, and its sister community Ushafa have recently come under heavy attacks by gunmen who have either kidnapped their victims for ransom or killed them for attempting to raise the alarm.

Residents panic over planned gunmen atack in Abuja. Photo credit: Abuja, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Only last year, the presidential guards were attacked in the area by terrorists who were allegedly attempting to invade the Nigerian law school in the axis. No few than seven soldiers and the vigilante head of the area council were killed in the ambush laid for them.

A pastor was also beheaded in the area by some unknown gunmen who invaded his church in the dead of the night. The pastor whose name would not be revealed at press time was said to be a serious threat to the gunmen around the axis due to the constant light in his church located on top of a mountain.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Only a few days ago, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed back of the LGEA Primary School, near the going-park and left with two persons after killing the man who raised the alarm on their invasion.

The DPO of Bwari Area Council had declined comment when reporters reached out to him, but the DSP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT command, while confirming the report said men of the force were after the gunmen.

Adeh identified the man killed as Benjamin Ogundare, and the two others kidnapped as Goodluck Ogundare and Janet Ogundare.

Ushafa community no longer sleeping

Communities have expressed fear over incessant attacks by bandits and kidnappers in the area.

A local security man at Adefemi, told Legit.ng that there are concerns and worries among residents over the complete absence of support by the police.

According to him, the effort of the local vigilantes in providing intelligence will amount to nothing if there is no support from the police.

The man who does not want his name in print due to the sensitivity of the matter said police often fail to show up when an alarm is raised.

He said:

"Last time when those boys came in the night to rob residents, we called the police for support and we were told that only one officer was in the outpost here in Ushafa. The officer said she could not abandon her duty post and had no weapon for support.

" So that night, they visited a few houses and left with valuables."

He lamented that criminals have suddenly noticed poor security in the area and have now invited kidnappers to take residents.

We have resorted to self-help - Community leader

A leader in Zone C community in Ushafa identified as Mr. Anthony told Legit.ng that they have resolved to self-help following the ongoing development. He said almost all communities in Ushafa have resorted to self-help considering that no help is coming from any quarters when there is an emergency.

Mr Anthony said:

"The situation got so bad that we have now beefed up local security around the community. Our security men may not be that sophisticated but we are doing our best to checkmate unnecessary movements in and around the community.

"Since the kidnapping incident at the back of primary school, we have recorded other cases of armed robberies and burglaries."

Faulting the police claims that they went after the criminals who killed a man at the back of primary school and left with two of his family members, the community leader said:

"If the police are claiming that upon sighting them, the criminals escaped on the other side of the hills and the rocks, how then did the criminals succeed in leaving with the man's family members? Isn't that claim funny?

"I want to clear it to you that the police only came to the scene the next day. They did not respond when they were informed about the incident. They only came around the next day and drove around the community. No raid, nothing."

Police failed to respond

But when Legit.ng reached out to the Divisional Police Officer of the Bwari Area Council, Charles Orisakwe, he declined comments, saying only the Command's Public Relations Officer, PPRO, could respond to questions on the matter.

Terror alert: UK gives update on terrorists plan to attack Abuja, lists 12 states to avoid

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory in Nigeria, stating that it no longer advises against all but essential travel to Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) gave the update in the travel advisory posted on its website on Monday, November 7.

Though the UK authorities said British nationals could travel to Abuja, it warned that the risks of travelling to the capital city remain.

Source: Legit.ng