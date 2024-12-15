The Forum of Civil Society Organizations has commended President Tinubu and the NNPCL's Group CEO for the revival of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery

The group described the development as a testament to their commitment to transforming Nigeria's oil and gas sector

The revamped refinery is expected to increase Nigeria's refining capacity, reduce dependence on imports, and lower costs for consumers

Abuja, FCT - A group under the aegis of the Forum of Civil Society Organizations has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the rival of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The group also praised the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, for the development.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Comrade Friday Maduka, chairman of the forum, said the development shows Tinubu and Kayri's commitment to transforming Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

"The revival of the Port Harcourt Refinery is a testament to the transformative leadership of President Tinubu and Mele Kyari," Maduka said.

"It signifies hope for cheaper fuel, energy self-sufficiency, and a stronger economy."

Port Harcourt Refinery to reduce dependence on imports

Maduka said the revamped refinery is expected to increase Nigeria's refining capacity, reduce the cost of petroleum products, and ensure stability in the energy market.

According to him, by refining crude oil locally, the cost of importing finished products will drop, leading to substantial government savings and lower consumer costs.

The forum also praised Kyari's dedication and innovative leadership at NNPC Ltd.

"Mele Kyari's leadership has been instrumental in repositioning the NNPC as a growth-oriented entity," Maduka stated.

Nigerians urged to support Tinubu

The forum of CSOs urged Nigerians to support the federal government's initiatives and remain hopeful about the potential benefits the reforms will bring.

"This is a time for all Nigerians to unite and support efforts to transform the oil and gas sector into a foundation for national prosperity," Maduka concluded.

NNPC confirms blending petrol at Port Harcourt Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kyari said blending petroleum products at the refurbished Port Harcourt Refinery is not a crime.

The NNPC boss spoke at the commissioning of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos on Wednesday, saying the refinery is functional, with loading operations ongoing.

The refinery commenced operations after several years of hiatus.

