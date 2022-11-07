The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory in Nigeria

In the updated advisory, the FCDO said it no longer advises against all but essential travel to Nigeria's capital, Abuja

Nevertheless, the FCDO warned that the risks of terrorist attacks in Nigeria remain and warned against traveling to some states

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory in Nigeria, stating that it no longer advises against all but essential travel to Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) gave the update in the travel advisory posted on its website on Monday, November 7.

Terror Alert: UK Gives Update on Terrorists Plan to Attack Abuja, Lists 12 States to Avoid

Legit.ng recalls that the UK and the United States warned of a high "terror" threat in the capital Abuja, urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the city.

Risks remain, says UK in new travel advisory

Though the UK authorities said British nationals could travel to Abuja, it warned that the risks of traveling to the capital city remain.

"The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added.

"The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place," the statement read.

States British nationals are advised against traveling to

Borno State Yobe State Adamawa State Gombe State Kaduna State Katsina State Zamfara State Delta State (riverine areas) Bayelsa State (riverine areas) Rivers State (riverine areas) Akwa Ibom State (riverine areas) Cross River State (riverine areas)

States where British nationals can embark on only essential travel to

Bauchi State Kano State Jigawa State Niger State Sokoto State Kogi State within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State Abia State non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States Plateau State Taraba State

Travel advisory: Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria, says UK

The UK maintained that terrorists are likely to carry attacks in Nigeria, adding that the risk has increased in 2022.

"Most attacks are conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and occur in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East.

"There have also been significant attacks in other states, including in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.

"The risk of terrorism across Nigeria includes the capital city Abuja, and the surrounding Federal Capital Territory area. This risk has increased in 2022," the statement added.

DSS reacts to US security alert in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) reacted to the security alert statement issued by the US embassy on Sunday, October 23.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, Abuja residents were urged not to be alarmed but should remain alert and take into cognisance the security warning.

Afunanya said residents of Abuja should also help security agencies with useful and relevant information to help clamp down on any imminent terror attack in the federal capital.

