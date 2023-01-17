Following Peter Obi's appearance at Chatham House in the United Kingdom where he revealed how he would address the high level of poverty in Nigeria among other challenges, Paul Arkwright, a former UK High commissioner to Nigeria has praised the Labour Party 's presidential candidate for his performance.

According to Arkwright, the former Anambra state governor has provided practical solutions for Nigeria's many challenges.

Paul Arkwright has praised Peter Obi for his performance at Chatham House. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Going further, he said Peter Obi's passion for the country and for getting the job done was glaring.

Meanwhile his view on Obi's performance quickly drew reactions from supports of the LP candidate and opposition.

In his reaction, AkinAdejola questioned the former diplomat if he would vote Obi is from UK and running for the PM position.

"If he was running for PM in the UK, with the questions asked and answers given, will you be voting for him? no new ideas, no new innovations or even new reforms. most of his answers were stolen from other candidates or what the current government already done. He's empty at best."

Ugochukwu @kizzmath also asked:

"I know you as an upright man who speaks against corruption with a high moral standard for himself. What would you say about Peter Obi investment of state funds in a company NEXT has a major interest in it?"

Here are other reactions from Nigerians.

Signor Davia @mrbiglonaire

"I'm glad you said "practical solutions" explained in simple terms. Not one presidential candidate whose policies and plans reads like is written by peronistas while one other candidate's plans some of it already implemented by the current admin yet his team ain't aware."

Duke Babington @RICHdimkpa

"Loved your excellent question on the way forward for countries who are less than enthusiastic about investing in Nigeria at this time. It enabled HE Peter Obi expand more on what his administration would do practically to make Nigeria more attractive to potential investors."

Nathan the 4th

Your question was my favourite for the day. Most of those asked today were questions PO have answered on several occasions. We need to start talking foreign investments and a friendly place to do business. We have the population for any business to thrive.

Source: Legit.ng