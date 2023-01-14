Ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called on the federal government under President Mohammadu Buhari, to make haste in releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to ensure peace and security in the Southeast, especially during the coming general elections.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Soludo as making the plea on Saturday, January 14, during a national/ presidential campaign rally of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State.

The governor, who is also the national leader of the party, averred that without the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the fear still remains that Southeast will be troubled before, during and even after the elections.

He said, "I will urge President Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu. We need to have heart-to-heart conversation that will bring lasting peace, harmony and security throughout the southeast, and Nigeria in general.

"In that conversation, Nnamdi Kanu need to be present on the table. If Mr. President cannot release him unconditionally, as directed by the court, he should release Kanu to me. I am ready to stand as his surety. I will provide him shelter, and provide him whenever the need be. But the ultimate aim is that Southeast need some peace and security."

Governor Soludo also commended President Buhari for the giant strides of his administration in completing the second Nigeria Bridge, reconstruction of the Enugu/Onitsha expressway, and other infrastructural developments. He also thanked the president for all the supports he has been giving to security agencies in their fight against crime and criminality.

Speaking on the occasion, the presidential candidate of APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi, said that APGA is the party to beat in 2023 general election. He said his party would hand over a miracle of the century to Nigerians with APGA's presidential victory; adding that the party has a manifesto which reflects true federalism; and that the party is the only true platform to rescue Nigeria from its sorry state.

The national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Ike Oye, said that with its present posture, there is a great hope that the party will sweep polls from top to bottom in the 2023 general election.

He expressed optimism that in Anambra state, APGA will, as usual, sweep polls, from the presidency to the national assembly and state assembly; and urged all party supporters to work as one indivisible people to make the dream come true.

Former governor of Anambra State, and chairman of APGA BoT, Chief Willie Obiano, described the presidential candidate of the party, Umeadi, as a round peg on the round hole, and maintained that Nigeria and Nigerians have every reason to entrust their future on APGA and its presidential candidate. He also re-emphasized the need for the party members and supporters to work as team to deliver results. He also urged every candidate to work hard in their various domains to galvanize support for the party.

Major highlight of the rally was handing over of the party's flags to the presidential candidate of the party; as well as governorship candidates from different states, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, and candidates for various state assemblies.

