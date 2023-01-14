Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has been appointed as the national leader of APGA, the third-largest political party with 1 state

The governor bagged the appointment on Friday at the NEC meeting of the party which was held in Awka, Anambra state capital

Soludo then promised to work for the victory of the party every day while paying tribute to the first national leader of APGA, Late Odumegwu Ojukwu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Awka, Anambra - As Nigerians select their political leaders in February and March this year, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), National Executive Committee (NEC) has appointed Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, as the party's National Leader.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the appointment was made on Friday, January 13, 2023, during the party’s NEC meeting held at the International Conference Center in Awka, where the members unanimously appointed Governor Soludo as the party's leader.

Soludo becomes APGA national leader, reveals how far the party will go in 2023 election Photo Credit: Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

The certificate was formally presented to Governor Soludo by the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, in the presence of all the NEC members.

Soludo thanks APGA on his appointment as national leader of the party

Governor Soludo, upon receiving the certificate of appointment, thanked the party, and paid tribute to former national leaders of the party, Sir Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu of blessed memory, and his immediate predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, and pledged not to disappoint the party's forebears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"I pledge to work every day with all of you, our thronging members so that all progressives in Nigeria will know that APGA is their home. APGA is the third-largest political party in Nigeria and will grow from strength to strength. When the country is ready, APGA will be there to provide the true progressivism that Nigeria craves.

"APGA has the potential to make Nigeria the world's largest black nation. APGA has the potential to expand its domain in Nigeria. We have representation in the governorship, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies. We have a responsibility to work very hard to maintain and expand our pace. APGA is still the road map to a better Nigeria. I will uphold this party's principles and ethics."

Soludo predicts how far APGA will go in the 2023 election

On the 2023 general election, Soludo said that APGA would win several electoral positions. According to him:

"APGA will run for every office in the country, and, by God's grace, the party will win."

"I must commend APGA's outstanding leadership, particularly in difficult circumstances. This leadership you have demonstrated will benefit future generations of APGA supporters. We must work hard to preserve our party's name and greatness" Governor Soludo concluded.

APGA chairman thanks Soludo for making the state proud

Earlier, the national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, expressed his joy and gratitude to Governor Soludo for making the state proud through APGA.

He also said that APGA has made tremendous progress and that all of the goals the party set have been met.

"In 2021, we held our primaries in Awka on June 21, and Soludo emerged as the APGA candidate, and went on to win the governorship election, and he is now seated here with us as the governor of Anambra state.

"I've always said that no one can curse someone whom God has blessed. The state faced critical challenges in areas such as roads, security, health, employment, and education. Eight local government areas in the state were under siege, but they have now been liberated under the current leadership of Governor Soludo," Oye said.

Present at the event included the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Ibezim Onyekachukwu; Rt. Hon Uche Okafor (Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly), Alhaji Abubakar Adamu (Deputy National Chairman North), Engr. Uchenna Okagbue, (Deputy National Chairman South), Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, APGA Board of Trustee Members, the 36 APGA State Chairmen, APGA NEC members, APGA stakeholders among others.

Source: Legit.ng