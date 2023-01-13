Many Nigerians are not happy with the current APC-led administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari

This is because some of the economic policies of the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration have continued to affect the nation's economy

In fact, the Senate president is also not finding it cool with the borrowing spree of Buhari's government and has come out to say, "it is enough"

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has faulted the continuous borrowing of the federal government, headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A few months to the end of Buhari's eight-year rule, Lawan, therefore, revealed what could be done to salvage the situation and save the nation's economy from further collapse.

Nigerian Senate President Lawan kicks against FG's continued borrowing. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He disclosed that the Upper Legislative Chamber will turn the heat on various revenue-generating agencies for adequate revenue to fund the implementation of the N21.83tn 2023 budget.

Lawal wages war against continuous borrowing by the federal government, tasks MDAs’

Lawan made this disclosure known in Abuja during his 64th birthday celebration, The Punch reported.

The Senate president emphasised that it would no longer be business as usual for the various revenue-generating agencies in the country as the government could no longer continue to borrow to fund the budget, The Cable report added.

Lawan said,

“Government cannot continue to go borrowing on a yearly basis because it is not sustainable. We have to look inward and generate more money to execute landmark projects and fund infrastructures."

Senate confirms controversial Buhari's nominee for top job

Meanwhile, Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been confirmed by the Senate as the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The red chamber confirmed the controversial aide along with 12 other nominees after the chairman of the Niger Delta committee of the Senate, Amos Bulus, presented a report to the house on Tuesday, December 20.

President Buhari had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation in compliance with section 2(2)(a) of the NDDC (Establishment) Act.

IPOB: Why I'm ready to stand as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety if granted bail, APC senator Orji Kalu reveals

In another development, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed readiness to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu if the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is granted bail again.

The Chief Whip of the Senate said this on Tuesday, January 10, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

“I will stand surety for him (Kanu) if the Federal Government wants to release him to me,” Kalu said.

