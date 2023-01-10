Senator Orji Kalu has expressed readiness to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu if the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is granted bail again.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The Chief Whip of the Senate said this on Tuesday, January 10, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

IPOB: Why I'm Ready to Stand as Nnamdi Kanu’s Surety If Granted Bail, APC Senator Orji Kalu Reveals. Photo credits: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Kingsley John Chibuzor

Source: Facebook

“I will stand surety for him (Kanu) if the Federal Government wants to release him to me,” Kalu said.

FG will respect next court judgement on Nnamdi Kanu, says Kalu

Speaking further, Senator Kalu who is a former governor of Abia state expressed optimism that the federal government will respect the next court judgement on the bail of the embattled IPOB leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said he is close to the family of Kanu in Abia but the IPOB leader and his family did not listen to his counsel.

He, however, said he won’t abandon the family during their prolonged predicament with the Nigerian government.

“I made his father the traditional ruler of their place when I was governor. I’m close to them but they didn’t listen to me but that will not make him to abandon them. I will not abandon them,” Kalu said.

“I will stand surety for him if the federal government wants to release him to me. And I can keep him in my compound here in Abuja or Igbere (in Abia) and counsel him.”

How Enyinnaya Abaribe previously stood as Nnamdi Kanu's surety

Legit.ng recalls that former Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and two others had stood as sureties for Kanu before he was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja in 2017.

The Abia South senator, however, ran into trouble when the IPOB leader jumped bail and left Nigeria.

Kanu was, however, brought back to Nigeria by security forces in June 2021 and has since been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

On being brought back, the Nigerian government slammed terrorism charges against the IPOB leader but he was discharged by a Court of Appeal in October 2022.

The federal government appealed the decision and the court granted the government’s request to stop the execution of the judgment freeing the IPOB leader.

Source: Legit.ng