The police command in Katsina state has arrested three teenagers over the alleged abduction of a six-year-old girl.

According to the Police, the suspects identified simply as Abdulrazak Ibrahim, Aliyu Salisu, and Mohammed Ibrahim, are all 19 years old.

Police reveal how the suspects were nabbed and their crime

Gambo Isah, Katsina police spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects conspired and kidnapped the victim at Bachirawa quarters, Kano state, on January 6, The Cable reported.

Isah disclosed that the suspects demanded N2 million as ransom from the victim’s parents.

How others were arrested by the police in connection to the crime

The Katsina police spokesperson said one of the suspects was arrested at the point of collecting the N2 million ransom.

Isah said:

“They kidnapped their victim one Fatima Abubakar, ‘F’, aged 6 year old, of Bachirawa quarters, Kano state on 06/01/2023 at about 1100hrs whisked her to Katsina state and demanded for two million naira (N2,000,000.00) ransom.

“The suspect (Aliyu Salisu alias “Chilo”) was caught red handed in the process of receiving the ransom."

“During investigation, the other members of the syndicate were also arrested and the victim rescued unhurt.”

