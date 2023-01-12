The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) for Zone 7, Kayode Egbetokun, has said the “stop-and-search” policy of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will not stop anytime soon.

He said the policy had proven to be effective in tackling crimes and insecurity across the country.

Egbetokun, who spoke yesterday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, also said there were times when officers and men of the force on “stop-and-search” duty intercepted kidnappers and rescued their victims.

The police chief noted that despite the complaints against the operations, the benefits of having men on “stop-and-search” were enormous.

Commenting on the forthcoming general election, Egbetokun said: “Aside from being the lead agency in internal security, the Nigeria Police Force is also the lead agency in election security management, as stipulated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2020.

Source: Legit.ng