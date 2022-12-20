For politicians planning to cause trouble on election day, the Nigeria Police Force has a plan laid out for them

In fact, the police boss, Mr. Usman Baba has ordered his men to go after politicians that will engage in vote buying and other forms of corruption in next year's elections

More so, the police have highlighted punishment that will be served to those politicians causing violence too in their states, all in a bid to ensure the 2023 polls is free, fair and credible

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba said the police have devised strategies to arrest and prosecute politicians moving on election days with tonnes of cash for vote buying.

PM News reported that Baba made this disclosure on Monday, December 19, in Abuja at a one-day Stakeholders Summit on Addressing the Influence of Money on the 2023 General Election.

2023: New twist as IGP Baba reveals plan to arrest 'corrupt' politicians on election days. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Plans to arrest politicians revealed

“Concerted efforts are being made by the Nigeria police as the lead agency in electoral security management to ensure that the use of money is not allowed to influence the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We will ensure that at least, this menace is brought to the barest minimum.

“We will achieve this in synergy with sister security agencies, anti-graft, and intelligence agencies, and other stakeholders,” he said.

Some politicians have been arrested already, Police says

Baba, represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Operations, Bala Ciroma said already, a lot of arrests have been made of persons buying voter registration cards to rig the 2023 elections.

He added that some political thugs have also been arrested and are being prosecuted in court.

“We will also ensure that the police X-Squad, intelligence officers, and investigators are moved to the field to ensure that politicians moving on election days to buy votes are apprehended and dealt with according to the provisions of the law,” he added.

Arrest politicians causing violence, IGP tells officers

The I-G said the Force had embedded intelligence officers during political rallies to identify with precision, persons encouraging and perpetrating violence.

IGP reveals governors sponsoring violence against opponents in their states

Usman Alkali-Baba, the inspector general of police has alleged that some governors were responsible for thugs who disrupt political activities and rallies of opponents in their states.

The police boss said this on Thursday, November 17, while speaking with political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and political parties and other stakeholders in the 2023 election.

However, Alkali-Baba did not mention the names of the governors while revealing that about 52 political violence cases have so far been recorded since the start of the 2023 presidential election campaign.

2023 poll: Big headache, setback for INEC as police arrest man with 101 PVCs in top northern state

In another development, police authorities in Sokoto state said it has arrested a young man named Nasiru Idris with 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Idris, a resident of the Sabon Birni Local Government met his waterloo following credible information gotten by the Force.

The police urged residents of the area whose cards were either missing or stolen to come to the command headquarters and ascertain if theirs is among the PVCs recovered from the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng