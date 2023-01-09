Nigerians especially Lagosians have expressed deep worry over the rising cost price of major goods in popular markets

It would be interesting to note that these major market offer goods at wholesale prices but in recent times, their prices itself are troubling following the harsh economic realities

This week, Legit.ng list out ways in which buyers can get affordable food items, especially foodstuff in popular Lagos markets

Nigerians are feeling the heat and the pressure coming from the polity, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In fact, the market situation is telling a serious tale because the cost price of some major goods has increased beyond traders imagination.

Major markets in Lagos state where you can get food items at cheaper rates. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

While struggling to pay so many bills this New Year, January to be precise, traders and buyers are actually faced with the rise and fall of some major goods in markets across the country.

A lot is actually going on in the country, from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s cashless policy and withdrawal to kidnapping and incessant attacks by masked gunmen to scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as fuel or petrol high cost of transportation to mention but a few; all these put together, contribute to a large extent the cost price of goods both in retail markets and in major markets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This week, Legit.ng takes a look at popular markets traders and buyers can visit in Lagos state and why they should consider visiting these markets;

1. Oyingbo Market

2. Mile 12 international market

3. Iddo market

Buyers and traders at Oyingbo market, Lagos. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

1. Oyingbo market

Oyingbo market is an ultra-modern market located in Oyingbo, Ebute Metta, Lagos state.

The market that is one of the busiest and oldest markets in Lagos offers goods at wholesale prices, hence it is visited by many from different parts of the state and country.

Why buyers and traders should visit Oyingbo market

Buyers and traders can consider visiting this market this period because it is that market where you can find fresh spices and ingredients such as Ogbono, crayfish, egusi, dry/grounded pepper, cowhides (ponmo), Igbo panla fish called oporoko and vegetables (ugwu).

Mile 12 market offers fresh fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

2. Mile 12 international market (fruit and vegetable market)

Another popular market buyers and traders can consider visiting this week to get the most important food items on their list is the Mile 12 international market.

The market is located along Mile 12 road, Ikorodu Lagos state.

Why visit Mile 12 market?

Buyers and traders can consider visiting the popular Lagos market because it is known to offer fresh produce at wholesale prices.

At Mile-12 market, you can get fresh fruits and vegetables at cheap prices, and affordable rates and they are straight from the farm, fresh from the source.

At the market, you can get wholesale prices of foodstuff items like egusi, ogbono, crayfish, tomatoes, pepper, onions, potatoes, yam and so much more.

Iddo market boasts of affordable cost prices of goods such as rice, beans, legumes and others. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

3. Iddo market

Iddo market is that market where you can get goods at reasonable prices.

The market which is not far from Oyingbo market but located along the road is very small but mighty in terms of its offerings to buyers and traders.

Why visit the Iddo market?

The main reason why you should consider visiting this market as a buyer or trader is that the market is widely known for selling goods such as rice, beans, groundnut, palm oil, and legumes, among others, in bulk and wholesale prices.

Although the market is a very small market, but you can be sure of getting the value of the money spent.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Lagos trader reacts as Bag of egusi sells for N220,000 in popular market

The market situation this New Year is indeed not friendly following the present cost price of some major goods.

These goods according to checks by legit.ng used to be very affordable during this period in recent years but the reverse is the case in a popular Lagos market this week.

A trader at the market in Lagos state disclosed that basic food items such as rice and beans have witnessed a drop in their cost prices while items such as garri, egusi and ogbono have become very expensive.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Rice sellers groan as a bag sells for N32,000 in popular Lagos market

The rise and fall of food prices have become the new normal in Lagos market.

Whilst the politicians are busy with the forthcoming general election in 2023, traders and buyers are worried over the current market condition.

This week's food prices have increased by over five percent at the market as some are not even available

Source: Legit.ng